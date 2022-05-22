Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Kellogg worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,061,095 shares of company stock valued at $70,585,752. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

