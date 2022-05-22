Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 13,277 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $49,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

