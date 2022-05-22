GAMEE (GMEE) Price Tops $0.0198 on Top Exchanges

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $1.35 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.52 or 0.10695652 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 491.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00485542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008612 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

