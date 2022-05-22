Gameswap Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Gameswap has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,143.39 or 0.99998957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.