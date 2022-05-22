Gas Trading Up 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00011316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $34.62 million and approximately $100.95 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

