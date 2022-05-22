GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Holdings Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,005 shares during the period. GATX comprises approximately 1.5% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.75% of GATX worth $175,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GATX by 13.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,520 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $2,512,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,425.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.