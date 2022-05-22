Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock opened at $220.84 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

