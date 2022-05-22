Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $479.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $479.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.08. 531,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,489. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.16 million. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

