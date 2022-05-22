Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,310,531 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.13% of Realty Income worth $904,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.99 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.