Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $931,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after purchasing an additional 329,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amphenol by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amphenol by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,806,000 after purchasing an additional 346,140 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

