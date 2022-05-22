Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $699,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,552,336 shares of company stock valued at $226,913,662. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.12 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

