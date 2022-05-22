Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of American Electric Power worth $753,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

