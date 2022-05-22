Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,124 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Marvell Technology worth $936,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.26.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

