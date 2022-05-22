Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 197,415 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Broadcom worth $4,518,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 22,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $543.19 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $449.34 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

