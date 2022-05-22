Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of NVIDIA worth $12,287,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $166.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average of $254.60. The company has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.