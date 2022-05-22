GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

TJX stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. 15,718,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,531,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

