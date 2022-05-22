GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA stock traded down $8.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.05. 1,165,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.61. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.35 and a 1 year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.