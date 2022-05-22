GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.55. 11,757,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,446,518. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

