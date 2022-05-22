GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,898 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423,478 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 143,141 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.34. 562,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,013. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.51.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,799 shares of company stock worth $2,531,790. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

