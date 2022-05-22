GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Creative Planning purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM traded down $6.59 on Friday, hitting $320.39. 1,491,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

