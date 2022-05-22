GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 66,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.64. 2,464,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

