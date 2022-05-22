GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.66% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

