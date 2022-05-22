GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,781,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,219,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

