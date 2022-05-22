GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,945 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.29. 2,356,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $217.09 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.