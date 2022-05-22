GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.23.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

