Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives $24.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

GLP traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Global Partners has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $28.91.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.93%.

About Global Partners (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.