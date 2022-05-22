Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

GSL opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

