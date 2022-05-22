Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
GSL opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $30.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
