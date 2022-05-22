Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $17.17. 561,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 922,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.