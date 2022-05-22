Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,820,016,000 after buying an additional 183,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.28.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $193.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day moving average is $263.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.