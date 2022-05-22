Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases 85,168 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of Full House Resorts worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 691,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,315.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,933.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

