Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NOTV opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $60.66.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inotiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.
In related news, COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip A. Downing acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
