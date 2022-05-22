Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,727 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,072,000 after buying an additional 379,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,420 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after purchasing an additional 766,800 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,603,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

