Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0199 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00236787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016155 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002900 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

