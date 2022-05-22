Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.67. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

