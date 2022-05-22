Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

This table compares Greenidge Generation and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A LiveVox -90.78% -86.50% -50.63%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 441.67%. LiveVox has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 283.41%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than LiveVox.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and LiveVox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.57 -$44.48 million N/A N/A LiveVox $119.23 million 1.76 -$103.19 million ($1.47) -1.45

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveVox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveVox beats Greenidge Generation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account. The company also offers inbound voice services and features; outbound voice applications, including predictive and unattended dialing, outbound interactive voice response, manual dialing, and human call initiator; IVR and contact flow, such as drag-and-drop features, pre-built modules, text to speech, professionally recorded voice prompts, and omnichannel capabilities; and various dashboard and reporting interfaces; SMS Messaging; campaign and email response capabilities; WebChat that provides services through a web-based or mobile channels; Virtual Agents & Bots; and Campaign management tools. In addition, it provides workforce optimization solutions consisting of call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency, and speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, customer satisfaction, and administration and application programming interfaces; and professional services, such as application configuration, system integration, business process optimization, technical support, and training. It serves financial services, healthcare, consumer/retail, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.