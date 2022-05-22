Greycroft LP Takes $38.08 Million Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,068,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,075,000. Bright Health Group makes up about 32.3% of Greycroft LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Greycroft LP owned about 1.76% of Bright Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Bright Health Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,569. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

