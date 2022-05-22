Greycroft LP Takes Position in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)

Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,983,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,169,000. Boxed makes up approximately 23.0% of Greycroft LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greycroft LP owned approximately 2.89% of Boxed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOXD. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boxed alerts:

BOXD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 436,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,323. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25. Boxed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

About Boxed (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.