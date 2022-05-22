Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,855 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.27% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $66,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TV. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,036,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,323,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 259,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,790,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,880,000 after purchasing an additional 223,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TV. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

