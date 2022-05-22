GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 29,590 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers makes up about 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $100,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. 322,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,047. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

