GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 717,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.16% of UFP Industries worth $66,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,250 shares of company stock worth $4,817,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

UFPI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.