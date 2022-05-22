GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $29.10 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of ICU Medical worth $29,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,980. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.47 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

