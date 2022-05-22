GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $31.46 Million in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 170,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

PSB traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.55. 473,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,552. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.02 and a twelve month high of $189.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

