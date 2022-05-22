GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up approximately 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Lithia Motors worth $112,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.71.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.52. 456,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $272.20 and a one year high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

