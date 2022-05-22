GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,398 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $72,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $134,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,140 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,312,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 786,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Gates Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.