GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises approximately 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $126,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after purchasing an additional 159,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 827,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,548,000 after purchasing an additional 86,018 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $190.89. 992,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day moving average of $303.30. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $179.05 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.92.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.