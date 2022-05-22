GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. 4,327,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,859. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.