GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.64% of Churchill Downs worth $59,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.63. 189,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

