GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Independence Realty Trust worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 4,143,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,277. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

