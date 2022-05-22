HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $3.92 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 0.5% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,093,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

NYSE SPOT traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $107.27. 1,856,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,605. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.08 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.19. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.