Haven Protocol Market Cap Tops $29.38 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003905 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $29.38 million and $588,384.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,919.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,006.56 or 0.06706499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00236962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.76 or 0.00657614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00603550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00069178 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 25,145,846 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

